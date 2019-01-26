PALMERTON, Pa. (AP) - State police say a man “distraught” over a breakup killed his former girlfriend and himself at an eastern Pennsylvania home.

Police in Berks County said 27-year-old Kyle Gruver of Fleetwood went to the Lower Towamensing Township home sometime Thursday.

There, police said, he bludgeoned, stabbed and shot 26-year-old Megan Leland of Palmerton, then shot himself.

Police called the case an “isolated incident” and asked anyone with information about the two to call troopers at the Lehighton barracks.





