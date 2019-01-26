RENO, Nev. (AP) - Police say a 52-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times in a vehicle in downtown Reno.
Police say they haven’t yet identified a suspect or located the gun used in the Friday night shooting of the victim, whose identity wasn’t released.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Reno Police Department.
