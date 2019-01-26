FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey youth tennis instructor already facing sex-related charges involving minors is now charged in what prosecutors allege was a credit card identity theft scheme that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Monmouth County prosecutors on Friday announced conspiracy, theft, insurance fraud and forgery charges against 27-year-old Terry Kuo. Fifteen other people also face charges.
They are charged in an alleged scheme from 2015 to 2017 to steal identities, get credit cards and make $400,000 in purchases without payment.
Kuo was earlier charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and possessing and manufacturing child pornography.
Kuo’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday. He said about the earlier charges that there was “more to this case than meets the eye.”
