President Trump on Saturday declared that the fight for border wall was not over now that the government shutdown ended.

“We will build the Wall!” he said in a series of tweets in which he made the case for fortifying the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president warned Democrats that they are in for tough negotiations before the next deadline for another partial government shutdown, which hits Feb. 15.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who emerged as the winner of the 35-day shutdown standoff with Mr. Trump, has signaled that Democrats will not agree to any extra spending on new border walls.

“21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in,” Mr. Trump wrote. “The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall!”

He argued that the border crisis continued even if the shutdown crisis ended.

“We have turned away, at great expense, two major Caravans, but a big one has now formed and is coming. At least 8000 people! If we had a powerful Wall, they wouldn’t even try to make the long and dangerous journey. Build the Wall and Crime will Fall!” tweeted Mr. Trump.

He signed a stopgap spending bill Friday that ended the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, part of a deal that restored pay to 800,000 federal employees but did not provide the $5.7 billion the president demanded for a border wall.

The border wall was one of Mr. Trump’s top campaign promises in 2016. When he made the no-wall deal Friday, he insisted he wasn’t making “concessions” but was doing what was right for “millions of people who were getting badly hurt” by the shutdown.

The tipping point for the White House came with sick-outs by air traffic controllers that snarled airline travel.

In the tweets Mr. Trump noted support for border barriers from Mark Morgan, the Border Patrol chief under President Obama,” who recently said: “We absolutely need a physical barrier or Wall, whatever you want to call it. The President yesterday laid all that out. We need to do it all, including the Wall. I provided the same information to the previous administration, & it was ignored.”





