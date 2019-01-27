DENVER (AP) - Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a Sunday shooting in Denver left two police officers wounded.

Police Chief Paul Pazen says the two officers - a veteran and a rookie - were both in fair condition at Denver Health Medical Center and should make a full recovery. But no other details of their wounds were immediately released.

Police responding to a report of shots fired surrounded a house in an area about a mile outside downtown Denver, deployed a chemical agent, and later arrested a suspect. The house caught fire at some point and firefighters were battling flames Sunday night.

Mayor Michael Hancock says a third officer was hurt in a separate vehicle accident while responding to the incident.

Pazen says the third officer was in good condition.





