PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - Police say four men were stabbed or slashed in an early morning fight on a New Jersey street.
Police say the brawl happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday in Paterson.
All four men were treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and released.
Paterson’s major crime unit is investigating. No charges were immediately announced.
Public safety director Jerry Speziale says incidents in the neighborhood are an ongoing concern.
