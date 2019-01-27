BOSTON (AP) - Police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Boston man in July.

Boston police say Rashad Mezil is the fourth person arrested in connection with the July 7 shooting in Roxbury that killed 29-year-old Christian Rivera.

Mezil was arrested Saturday in Mattapan and will be arraigned Monday in the Suffolk Superior Court on a charge of first-degree murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Sunday whether Mezil has an attorney.

Ira Harrison, Adnan Tahlil, and Demetrius Bennett were previously arrested and charged with murder in Rivera’s killing.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.