BALTIMORE (AP) - Homicide detectives in Maryland are investigating after a man was shot to death.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers responded Saturday to reports of a shooting in a residential area south of downtown. They found a male with gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police weren’t immediately able to identify the victim.

They were asking for the public’s help with their investigation.


