A Virginia sheriff says a man suspected of killing five people in Louisiana was arrested when he showed up at his grandmother’s house.

Authorities say 21-year-old Dakota Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in one Louisiana parish before going to his parents’ house in a neighboring parish and killing them before fleeing.

Richmond County Sheriff Stephan B. Smith said in a phone interview that Theriot’s grandmother had spent the night in a hotel because she feared her grandson might come to her home in Warsaw. He said the woman asked authorities to check her home Sunday morning to make sure it was safe before she went home.

While deputies were there, Smith said, Theriot drove up. Smith said Theriot had a gun on him but he dropped it and was taken into custody without incident.





