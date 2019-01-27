SEBRING, Fla. (AP) - Residents in a small Florida city are gathering to honor the five women killed in a SunTrust branch mass shooting.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will attend the candlelight vigil Sunday in Sebring.

Four SunTrust employees and a customer were killed in the bank’s lobby Wednesday. Police arrested 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, who now faces five counts of premeditated murder.

Two families are raising funds for expenses. One of the victims had three young children and seven stepchildren; another had recently begun working at the bank and was planning a trip to her native Mexico.

The other two victims identified were a dedicated longtime bank teller and a customer who got married earlier this month.

Police withheld the fifth victim’s name at the family’s request in compliance with a new law.





