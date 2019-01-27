President Trump’s repeated demands that NATO ramp up its military spending have had an impact, the organization’s leader said Sunday, and member countries have agreed to add billions of dollars to their defense budgets over the next two years.

“Now we see the results,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told “Fox News Sunday.”

“By the end of the next year, NATO allies will add 100 billion extra U.S. dollars for defense. So we see some real money and some real results and we see the clear message from President Trump is having an impact,” he continued. “NATO allies have heard the president loud and clear. NATO allies are stepping up.”

Throughout his 2016 campaign and since becoming president, Mr. Trump often has berated NATO nations for not spending enough on defense and instead relying on U.S. personnel and money for protection. The president carried that message directly to NATO members last summer during a meeting in Brussels.

While some European leaders disputed that Mr. Trump had personally convinced them to raise their defense budgets, Mr. Stoltenberg made clear Sunday that the president has delivered a timely message NATO members needed to hear.

“What he’s doing is to help us adapt the alliance, which we need,” Mr. Stoltenberg said.





