MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee County deputy sheriff was struck and injured by a vehicle while investigating a highway crash.

The deputy was investigating a crash on southbound Highway 175 on Saturday morning when a vehicle struck a second vehicle headed southbound, injuring the deputy.

The deputy was taken to Milwaukee Regional Medical Center for treatment. WITI-TV reports the extent of the deputy’s injuries is unclear.

Milwaukee police are investigating.


