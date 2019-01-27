TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A state government employee says she was angered and deeply upset by a decision by New Jersey prosecutors that a former state official she accused of sexual assault would face no charges.

Katie Brennan, chief of staff for the state Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, told NJ Advance Media on Thursday that she “went from numb to angry to crying” after the decision.

Middlesex County prosecutors cited “lack of credible evidence” to bring charges against Albert Alvarez, who Brennan accused of having sexually assaulted her in 2017 when they were both working to get Gov. Phil Murphy elected.

Defense attorneys called the decision a “vindication” and said their client’s career had been devastated. Brennan is suing the state over how the allegation was handled. Murphy and state lawmakers are investigating.

