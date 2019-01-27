PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix are searching for an assailant who fatally shot one man and seriously wounded another.
They say the men were found shot around 7 p.m. Saturday.
The victims were taken to a hospital.
Police say 21-year-old Brian Ruiz died from his wounds while a 19-year-old man remains hospitalized in serious condition.
His name hasn’t been released yet.
Police didn’t immediately provide details about how the shooting occurred.
