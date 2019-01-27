CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland say they’ve arrested a man accused of burglarizing the same house twice.
The Cumberland Police issued a news release saying they had served a criminal summons Saturday on 39-year-old Michael Beem of Cumberland. He was charged with first-degree burglary and theft.
They said the first burglary occurred on December 29 and was reported by a neighbor who scuffled with the suspect.
The same residence was burglarized on Jan 17, and witnesses described the same suspect.
