SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Everett that left one person dead and injured three others, including a child.
KIRO-TV reports the crash occurred Sunday morning when the car hit a tree and a power pole on 112th Street Southwest.
Police say the collision split the vehicle in half.
Three people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The identity of the person killed was not immediately released.
___
Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.