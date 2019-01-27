By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 27, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police in Milwaukee say a 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot during an altercation.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police say the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a physical altercation with individuals.

Police are investigating and seeking suspects.


