MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police in Milwaukee say a 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot during an altercation.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police say the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a physical altercation with individuals.
Police are investigating and seeking suspects.
