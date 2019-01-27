TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tempe say a pregnant woman is dead after being stabbed in an apartment complex parking lot.
The name of the 39-year-woman hasn’t been released yet.
Police say she was in her third trimester of pregnancy.
They say officers responded to the scene around Sunday about a woman screaming in the parking lot.
Police say the woman was transported to a hospital where both she and the baby died.
They say the woman didn’t live in Tempe or at the apartment complex.
