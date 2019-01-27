By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 27, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tempe say a pregnant woman is dead after being stabbed in an apartment complex parking lot.

The name of the 39-year-woman hasn’t been released yet.

Police say she was in her third trimester of pregnancy.

They say officers responded to the scene around Sunday about a woman screaming in the parking lot.

Police say the woman was transported to a hospital where both she and the baby died.

They say the woman didn’t live in Tempe or at the apartment complex.


