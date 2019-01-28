Republican Rep. Andy Biggs on Monday demanded the Justice Department’s inspector general probe whether CNN received advance warning that longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone would be arrested last week.

CNN had its cameras rolling Friday morning as the FBI raided Mr. Stone’s house, arresting the political operative on charges of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering related to the infamous WikiLeaks release of hacked DNC emails during the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Biggs said Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz should look into the matter.

“We ask that you investigate whether federal law enforcement officers leaked information about the arrest of Mr. Stone to members of the media in advance and what — if any — rules regulations, court orders or laws were broken in the process,” Mr. Biggs wrote.

“A leak from federal law enforcement personnel would be highly improper and damaging to the credibility and reputation of the FBI,” he added. “An arrest like this is a serious act, not a media spectacle.”

Mr. Biggs, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, is not the only person who has raised questions about a team of CNN reporters filming the roughly 6 a.m. arrest.

On Friday, President Trump tweeted, “Who alerted CNN to be there?”

CNN said Friday that it was not tipped off to Mr. Stone’s arrest. Instead, the network chalked it up to “reporter’s instinct.”

“It’s reporters instinct,” said CNN producer David Shortell. “The whole Russia team thought maybe something was happening.”





