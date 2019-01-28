By - Associated Press - Monday, January 28, 2019

PRESON, Idaho (AP) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in southeast Idaho.

The Idaho State Journal reports that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a man was slain at a house near Preston. Authorities said Saturday that an investigation had begun.

No other details were immediately available.


