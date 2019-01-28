COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Police say the death of a man whose body was found in a western Iowa apartment was a homicide.

Council Bluffs police identified the man in a news release Monday as Adam Angeroth. Police say an autopsy confirmed evidence of a crime, but the cause of his death isn’t being released yet.

Angeroth’s body was found Thursday in Council Bluffs by officers sent to check on him.

No arrests have been reported.





