By - Associated Press - Monday, January 28, 2019

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Fargo police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple.

Authorities say the man and woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a south Fargo residence Saturday. Police say they are not seeking any suspects in the shooting, meaning a case of murder-suicide is suspected.

The couple has not been identified.


