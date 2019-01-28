A federal judge in Virginia Monday abruptly canceled the sentencing hearing for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, originally scheduled for next month.

The hearing in which Mr. Manafort would have learned his fate for a host of financial fraud crimes was initially set for Feb 8. But U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis said it was “prudent” to delay the hearing because of a separate, but related dispute in Washington, D.C.

“Because it appears that resolution of the current dispute in defendant’s prosecution in the District of Columbia may have some effect on the sentencing decision in this case, it is prudent and appropriate to delay sentencing in this case until the dispute in the D.C. case is resolved,” Judge Ellis wrote Monday.

He did not set a new date.

Mr. Manafort and his team are currently engaged in a battle with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, who allege he violated his cooperation agreement by lying to investigators. Defense attorneys dispute that claim.

A hearing is scheduled in Monday to before a federal judge in Washington to resolve whether Manafort did lie to investigators.

Both cases were brought on charges lodged by Mr. Mueller. A jury in Alexandria, Virginia found him guilty of eight financial fraud crimes, but Manafort pleaded guilty in Washington to violating foreign lobbying laws.





