SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police have announced an arrest in the case of a trooper who was struck and killed by a vehicle along Interstate 294 in suburban Chicago during a snowstorm.

Trooper Christopher Lambert on Jan. 12 was headed home when he pulled over and got out of his squad car to respond to a three-vehicle crash.

Authorities say Lambert positioned his squad car to protect the three cars before he was struck by another vehicle.

In a press release Monday, state police announced Scott A. Larsen of Kenosha, Wisconsin had been arrested and Illinois law enforcement took custody of him Monday.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office approved reckless homicide charges against Larsen. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. It isn’t known if Larsen has a lawyer.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.