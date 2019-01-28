President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has agreed to talk to the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on Feb. 8.

That’s according to California Rep. Adam Schiff, who says Cohen will be appearing voluntarily. The announcement comes after Cohen postponed a separate hearing with the House Oversight and Reform Committee, citing cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and threats against his family.

Schiff says Cohen relayed “legitimate concerns” about his and his family’s safety. He says the committee will work with law enforcement to protect him.

Cohen is a central figure in Mueller’s probe. He also played a pivotal role in buying the silence of a porn actress and a former Playboy Playmate who alleged they had sex with Trump. The president denies the claims.





