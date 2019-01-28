CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a man has been fatally shot in the head and they are investigating the shooting as a suspected homicide.
Cleveland police say the 33-year-old man’s body was found on a foot bridge over Interstate 77 on the city’s east side around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The shooting victim’s identity was not immediately released. The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity once the man’s family has been notified.
Police say homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. No further details were immediately available.
