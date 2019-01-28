COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Campus police at the University of Maryland say an unknown male entered a female student’s dorm room and got into bed with the woman.

News outlets cite a police release saying the male “made contact with the woman” Sunday morning in what’s being investigated as a fourth-degree sex offense and burglary.

Police say the Elkton Hall residence was unlocked. The student yelled for him to leave, and he eventually did so.

The student told police the male mentioned “OG Legend,” but police didn’t indicate what that could mean.

Police are looking for the male, who was only wearing plaid shorts.

No further details have been released.





