SHARON, Mass. (AP) - A 73-year-old Massachusetts woman and her dog have died in a car crash on Interstate 95.

State police say the preliminary investigation indicates that 73-year-old Georganna Elheneidy was driving north in Sharon at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday she made contact with another vehicle driven by a 79-year-old Brewster woman.

Elheneidy’s car spun out and off the highway, down and embankment and crashed into a tree.

Elheneidy and her dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brewster woman’s name has not been released.

Police are investigating.





