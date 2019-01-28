WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man during a confrontation in Wichita.
KAKE-TV reports Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said a 55-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon at a storage facility in south Wichita.
No officers or deputies were hurt.
Further details were not immediately released.
