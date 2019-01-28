President Trump has scored a major victory in the hotel world. The Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital has quietly racked up a series of awards which have ranked the historic site as top-flight and downright fabulous.

Three months ago, the hotel was placed on Forbes Travel Guide’s elite roster of the “World’s Most Luxurious Hotels,” one of only 58 such hotels on the planet. In addition, Forbes also presented the Trump hotel in Washington with its significant “Five Star” award, this after a single year of operation.

On Monday, TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site, ranked the hotel fourth on their list of top luxury hotels in the U.S. — and No. 7 among all hotels in the nation. The judgment was based on millions of customer reviews and opinions submitted to the site in the last year.

“Since the moment we opened our doors, Trump International Hotel has quickly proved itself to be one of the finest hotels anywhere in the world. We have the best location, an absolutely unrivaled product and most importantly an incredible team,” said Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Mr. Trump and company were careful to preserve the character of the building, which looms 315 feet above Pennsylvania Avenue and is the second-tallest structure in town. What was once simply called the Old Post Office Building was built in 1899. The meticulous $200 million restoration, which followed remained true to what the creative team called “American design aesthetic,” opening two years ahead of schedule in late 2016.

Just five blocks from the White House, the site boasts 263 guest rooms with 16-foot ceilings, glittering chandeliers, soaring windows, original woodworking and a palette of federal blue, ivory, soft gold and deep red. At 13,200 square feet, the Presidential Ballroom is the largest in the region.

The signature “Trump Townhouse” suite — all 6,300 square feet of it — has a private entrance on Pennsylvania Avenue. The suite is six times the size of the Oval Office, incidentally.

“We love the massive skylight that floods the grand lobby — home to the hotel’s signature restaurant BLT Prime by David Burke and Benjamin Bar and Lounge, named after Ben Franklin, our first postmaster general — with natural light,” Forbes wrote of the hotel. “At once intimate and grand, the Washington, D.C., hotel also offers a Spa by Ivanka Trump; luxurious velvet, marble and gilded finishes; and high-touch service beloved by well-heeled travelers and business groups alike.”





