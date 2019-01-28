The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday unsealed criminal charges against Huawei, one of China’s largest telecommunications company.

One indictment accuses Huawei of 10 counts related to allegations it pilfered trade secrets from T-Mobile. The second indictment filed against Meng Wanzhou, the company’s CFO, alleges the company skirted U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Indictments totaling 23 criminal charges were unsealed.

The Justice Department said it is looking to extradite Ms. Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada last year.

“Huawei repeatedly refused to respect U.S. laws and International business standards,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Mr. Wray said Huawei’s actions enabled to “circumvent hard-earned, time-consuming” research by American companies.





