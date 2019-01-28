TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A woman was shot and killed in Tacoma and police are searching for her boyfriend.
KOMO reports police responded to a call about 4:15 a.m. Monday in the South Hill neighborhood.
Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says authorities are searching for a 26-year-old man in connection with the shooting. The man allegedly stole a van from a business in Puyallup after the shooting.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
