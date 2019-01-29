TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say two Florida teens have been charged with threatening to shoot up their school.

A Leon County Sheriff’s Office news release said Monday that the boys ages 13 and 14 face felony charges of making written threats to do harm at Governor’s Charter Academy in Tallahassee.

Officials say the threats were made on an internal school app used to chat with other students and teachers. One boy wrote that he wanted to commit a shooting “like the man that shot up Parkland High,” an apparent reference to the killing of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Authorities say the other student replied, asking if he could join the shooting.

Authorities say no weapons were found and the students had no apparent plan to actually commit any violence.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.