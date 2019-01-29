ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. (AP) - Authorities say an Alamo man has been accused of aggravated sexual abuse and could be facing a life prison sentence if convicted.

Federal prosecutor say 35-year-old Thomas Abeyta made his initial court appearance Tuesday in Albuquerque.

It’s not immediately clear if he has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

According to a criminal complaint, Abeyta physically assaulted the victim at a residence last Friday.

Authorities say Abeyta allegedly injected the victim with a substance and sexually abused her over the course of several hours.

The victim later went to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and staff members reported the matter to law enforcement.

The Albuquerque office of the FBI investigated the case along with the Navajo Nation Police Department.





