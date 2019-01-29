MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Arizona say they are investigating the death of a woman in Mohave Valley.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to the scene about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

They say the victim was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s officials say a man considered a suspect in the case was taken into custody without incident.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released, and authorities say the woman’s name is being withheld until her family is notified.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.