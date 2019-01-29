Marijuana possession will no longer be prosecuted in Baltimore, the city’s State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Tuesday.

The city will also vacate roughly 5,000 prior marijuana convictions dating back to 2011.

“No one who is serious about public safety can honestly say that spending resources to jail people for marijuana use is a smart way to use our limited time and money,” she said in an announcement.

Instead, prosecutors will focus on dealers and traffickers in marijuana distribution cases. But only if there is “articulated evidence of intent to distribute beyond the mere fact of possession.”

“Communities are still sentenced under these unjust policies, still paying a price for behavior that is already legal for millions of Americans,” she said. “That’s why I’m moving to vacate these cases.”

Maryland decriminalized possession of 10 grams or less off marijuana in 2014. It later decriminalized smoking marijuana in public and the possession of pot paraphernalia.

Medical marijuana is legal in the Old Line State for residents registered with the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission.

Ten states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana as an increasing number of prosecutors announced they will no longer purse marijuana possession cases.





