The island of Capri will be celebrated at The Hay-Adams (800 16th St. NW) from Monday to Feb. 10, when Executive Chef Nicolas Legret joins forces with Stefano Mazzone, executive chef of Capri’s five-star Grand Hotel Quisisana, to prepare meals reflecting the flavors of the island and the region of Campania. Italian dishes will be added to the breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch menus throughout the week.

Beginning Monday, a prix fixe dinner will be served in the hotel’s Lafayette Room. On Feb. 7, a four-course menu with Italian pairings will be held at Top of the Hay. The dinner is limited to 40 guests and is priced at $295, including taxes and gratuity.

Valentine’s Day falls on a Thursday this year. The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City (1250 S. Hayes St., Arlington) will hold an afternoon tea as a weekend celebration featuring scones, sandwiches and sweets with a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The price is $80 per person. The hotel’s Fyve Restaurant Lounge will offer a prix fixe “aphrodisiac” Valentine’s Day dinner on Feb. 14 priced at $95 per person, or $125 with wine pairings.

A mixology class priced at $45 per person takes place at DC Harvest’s (517 H St. NE) bar on Valentine’s Day. Participants receive three signature cocktails and an appetizer. The bartender will explain the recipes, inspiration and processes that go into the cocktails. The restaurant’s Valentine’s dinner special, priced at $66 per person, includes a drink, an appetizer, an entree and a $15 gift card for a future visit.

Guests at The Alex Craft Cocktail Cellar & Speakeasy in The Graham Georgetown hotel (1075 Thomas Jefferson St. NW) are invited from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 to post to Instagram a story describing their worst first date using the hashtag #MyNotSoGrahamtasticDate to enter to win six date nights for a year. The restaurant will serve a three-course prix fixe menu celebrating Valentine’s Day from Feb. 14-17, priced at $75 per person. To honor Presidents Day, The Alex will offer brunch from Feb. 16-18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oyster specials are the name of the game on Valentine’s Day at Bourbon Steak (2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW), Occidental Grill & Seafood (1475 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) and The Salt Line (79 Potomac Ave. SE), where half-priced oysters will be available at the bar.

Pennsylvania 6 (1350 I St. NW) begins its celebration with a Galentine’s Day “Sips & Scents” perfume workshop, priced at $65 per person, on Feb. 16 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Guests can craft personalized fragrances as they learn the art of perfume making, accompanied by Chandon sparkling wine and a 15-milliliter bottle of perfume. Tickets must be purchased in advance at UrbanForestPerfumeCo.com/events/galentines-day-at-pennsylvania-6-d-c. A “Sweetheart Valentine’s Dinner” will be served from Feb. 14-Feb. 16, priced at $50 per person for a three-course meal.

Buttercream Bakeshop (1250 Ninth St. NW) will hold classes on Feb. 10 from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Guests will learn how to marble and set Buttercream’s chocolatey Oreo gems, to dip and decorate cakesicles, and to embellish freshly baked sugar cookies with fondant. Space is limited to eight participants per class, which is priced at $100 per person. Participants will take home 16 dessert pieces.

The Watergate Hotel (2650 Virginia Ave. NW) is partnering with chocolatier SPAGnVOLA to offer chocolate truffle classes. Guests will craft truffles from fine cacao and learn about the history of cacao and chocolate. The two-hour classes include lessons on making truffles, and each participant will receive a box of Valentine’s Day-themed truffles to take home. Classes begin at 11 a.m. and are held every Saturday and Sunday in February. Tickets are $60 for adults and $40 for children ages 6-12.

On Feb. 17, Petite LouLou Creperie (1309 Fifth St. NE) at Union Market offers its monthly afternoon tea service featuring a three-tier tower of sandwiches, confections and brioches.

The Chinese Year of the Pig begins Tuesday. The annual Chinese New Year’s Parade takes place Feb. 10 at Gallery Place (H and Seventh streets Northwest) with Chinese folk dancers, beauty queens, firecrackers, kung fu demonstrations, floats including lions and dragons, and plenty of pageantry as the procession winds through Chinatown at 2 p.m.

At 10 a.m. on Feb. 9, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2700 F St. NW) hosts its annual Chinese New Year Family Day to celebrate the start of the Year of the Pig. Activities include a calligraphy demonstration, face painting, a dress-up photo booth featuring outfits from Cantonese opera, marionette puppets, red-lantern-making, traditional Cantonese music demonstrations and an opera costume exhibit.





