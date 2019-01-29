ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - A deaf couple from California alleges that a gate agent for Delta Air Lines discriminated against them at Detroit Metro Airport.

Socorro Garcia and Melissa Yingst say they tried to communicate with an agent Sunday about getting seats next to each other on a flight to Los Angeles. The couple says the agent threw away the paper they were writing on and rolled her eyes.

Garcia says in a Facebook video that he tried to retrieve the paper, but the agent called police and alleged that Garcia assaulted her. The couple was ultimately denied boarding.

A spokesman for Delta says the agent discarded the paper because she thought the conversation was over. The spokesman says the agent felt threatened because Garcia aggressively went behind the ticket counter, which isn’t permitted.

Delta says it’s reviewing the issue.





