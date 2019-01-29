By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 29, 2019

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police have identified an elderly couple found fatally shot in their Fargo home over the weekend.

The bodies of 80-year-old Lois Ham and 78-year-old John Ham were found late Saturday morning. Authorities say it appears to be a murder-suicide case and that no suspects are being sought.

Neighbors say the Hams were both very ill.


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide