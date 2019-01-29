FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police have identified an elderly couple found fatally shot in their Fargo home over the weekend.
The bodies of 80-year-old Lois Ham and 78-year-old John Ham were found late Saturday morning. Authorities say it appears to be a murder-suicide case and that no suspects are being sought.
Neighbors say the Hams were both very ill.
