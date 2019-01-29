WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A fast-moving house fire in central New Jersey has left an elderly man dead and his wife seriously injured.

Monmouth County prosecutors say the fire in Wall Township broke out around 9 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say 92-year-old Nicholas Maino died in the fire, while his 86-year-old wife, Joan Maino, suffered extensive injuries. She remained hospitalized Tuesday, and further details on her condition were not disclosed.

A firefighter was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was in the home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





