WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A fast-moving house fire in central New Jersey has left an elderly man dead and his wife seriously injured.
Monmouth County prosecutors say the fire in Wall Township broke out around 9 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say 92-year-old Nicholas Maino died in the fire, while his 86-year-old wife, Joan Maino, suffered extensive injuries. She remained hospitalized Tuesday, and further details on her condition were not disclosed.
A firefighter was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was in the home when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.