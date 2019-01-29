MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia mother has been charged in the death of her 1-year-old son.

The Telegraph of Macon reports 20-year-old Jaimie Lynn Howard was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday after King Henderson died at a hospital Friday.

An investigation revealed the infant had been hit in the head by his father, 21-year-old A’kym Henderson. He was charged with murder. An arrest warrant says the child suffered multiple complex skull fractures, scalp hemorrhages and a swollen brain.

According to the warrant, Howard said she was only woken up by the baby struggling to breathe. It says Howard changed her story, saying she witnessed A’kym Henderson punch the boy in the head multiple times.

The warrant says Howard “chose to look away.”

It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers who could comment.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.