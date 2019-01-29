HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu police shot and killed suspect who drove toward an officer.
Police say two officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation early Tuesday near Kamehameha Shopping Center.
The man in the vehicle drove toward an officer, hitting a police car. Police say an officer shot at the suspect.
None of the officers were injured.
Police have launched an investigation.
