By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 29, 2019

HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu police shot and killed suspect who drove toward an officer.

Police say two officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation early Tuesday near Kamehameha Shopping Center.

The man in the vehicle drove toward an officer, hitting a police car. Police say an officer shot at the suspect.

None of the officers were injured.

Police have launched an investigation.


