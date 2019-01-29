LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say they’re looking for a man who punched two women in a clash at a hot dog stand.

In a video the Los Angeles Police Department posted Tuesday on Twitter, the man is shown throwing one of the women to the ground in downtown on Saturday, then punching the second as she approaches.

He punches the first woman as she stands and hits the second again as she appears to be standing still, knocking her down. He punches the first woman once again as she winds up to hit him, also knocking her to down.

Multiple bystanders remain passive but one shouts “Get him!” as the man jogs away.

LAPD says “someone knows him, and we would like to be one of those people.”





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.