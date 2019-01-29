MIAMI (AP) - A Florida man whose newlywed wife went missing at sea as the couple sailed off the Bahamas is facing a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a federal involuntary manslaughter charge.

A sentencing hearing is set Tuesday in Miami federal court for 41-year-old Lewis Bennett. He faces a maximum eight-year prison sentence in the May 2017 disappearance of Isabella Hellmann, his wife of three months.

Bennett is a mining engineer with dual British and Australian citizenship. He insisted he left Hellmann on deck when he went to their cabin to go to sleep. Bennett said he awoke when the boat hit something and Hellmann disappeared.

The FBI says an inspection of the catamaran showed portholes below the waterline were opened and damage to the hull were caused from the inside.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.