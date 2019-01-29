POMONA, Calif. (AP) - A man who killed an 8-year-old Pomona boy in a drive-by shooting has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sengchan Houl of Pomona was sentenced Tuesday for the February 2017 attack on a home that killed Jonah Hwang.

Authorities say the boy and his family were having dinner at a friend’s house when a bullet struck him in the head.

Jonah’s adoptive parents had brought him from an orphanage in Taiwan three years earlier.

Prosecutors say Houl had shot at the same home once before and twice after the killing.

He was convicted last month of first-degree murder and other crimes.





