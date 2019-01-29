SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who tried to sell a homemade assault rifle online has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Quac Hao Lam, of Southington, pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a permit and one count of possession of a large capacity magazine on Friday.

The Record-Journal reports police seized numerous rifles, shotguns, magazines and ammunition from his apartment and a storage unit in November.

Authorities say they raided the 24-year-old Lam’s apartment after receiving a tip that he was attempting to sell an assault rifle. Lam is prohibited from possessing weapons as part of his three-year probation to follow his prison sentence.

