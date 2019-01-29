ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police have identified the man fatally shot at a weekend party in St. Paul as a father of nine children.

Thirty-nine-year-old Charles Frye was killed and a second man was wounded early Saturday morning at a house party. Frye was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was treated at Regions Hospital.

Frye had been charged with murder in 2017 and attempted murder in 2006, but charges were dropped in both cases. Relatives say they’ll remember Frye for the love he showed his children and a grandson.





