BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - A man who authorities say was involved in a child pornography ring has pleaded no contest in a sexual assault case involving an infant girl.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports 32-year-old Matthew Toole, of Battle Creek, entered the plea Monday to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing. He’s scheduled to learn his punishment March 11.

Defense attorney Melissa Heffner says he decided to forego a trial. In exchange, several charges will be dismissed including child abuse and making and possessing child pornography.

Toole and his girlfriend were arrested last year on charges including sexual assault. She’s awaiting trial. They’re among four charged with conspiring to kidnap and kill a child in Branch County.

