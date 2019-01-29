DOVER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man accused of killing his wife and father has pleaded not guilty.

Jeramie Colella, of Dover, was arrested in August, the day the bodies of Joanna and Francis Colella were found in his home.

The 44-year-old Colella is charged with first-degree murder in connection with his father’s death, and second-degree murder in the death of his wife. He also faces alternative counts of second-degree murder in both cases. He’s being held without bail.

His trial was tentatively set for February 2020.





